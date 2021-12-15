Cop’s 3-Month-Old Puppy Beheaded In ‘Dark, Evil’ Attack Against Police, Chief Says

A police officer’s puppy was brutally killed in what is believed to be a targeted attack.

The attack happened in early December when an officer with the Parsons Police Department in Kansas was off-duty when she found her three-month-old German Shepard, Ranger, shot and beheaded. Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks said evidence collected so far points to an intentional crime because of the officer’s job, Fox News reported.

“She left her purebred German shepherd in a fenced backyard with water, food, outbuilding, and it was an unseasonably beautiful day here in Parsons, about 73 degrees outside,” Spinks said, according to Fox News. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Dog Killed After Gunman Open Fires On Patrol Car)



“She went to lay down, caught some shut-eye, woke up, went outside and she found the carcass of her beautiful little puppy, the head had been severed, the head has not yet been recovered. And also we found the muzzle of the animal.”

Kansas police chief on beheading of cop’s puppy: Its obvious our officer was targeted | https://t.co/CcsoS4iBPx — Parsons Police Department (@ParsonsPolice) December 15, 2021

The police chief also believes that more than one individuals trespassed into the officer’s house to deliberately leave the puppy’s body there.

“In my 41 years as a police officer, this is obviously a very dark, evil, heinous crime,” Spinks continued, according to the outlet. “Not only because of the animal cruelty, which is a felony in Kansas, but also because it’s obvious that our officer was targeted. Her patrol car was parked in the driveway. The suspect or suspects knew, saw this was an officer’s residence.”

Law enforcement have increased the reward for information regarding information for persons of interest from $1,000 to $4,000 after donations from local residents.

A representative from the Parsons Police Department told The Daily Caller that they are currently investigating 4 persons of interest as of Wednesday afternoon. No arrests have been made.

“This is one of the reasons why we believe this is a very serious crime,” Spinks continued. “Not just when you look at it as an attack against the defenseless animal but also a targeted attack against law enforcement.”