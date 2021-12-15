REPORT: Baker Mayfield Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is reportedly out because of COVID-19.

According to Field Yates, Adam Schefter and Kimberley Martin, the starting quarterback of the Browns is out after testing positive for the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell @FieldYates, @ByKimberleyA and me. Unless he produces two negative tests between Saturday, he’s out vs. Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021

He’s just the latest player to test positive in the league as the NFL has a major COVID-19 problem on its hands.

The NFL season is on the brink as the league has had more than 75 cases since Monday. The situation is quickly unraveling, and we need a solution sooner than later. pic.twitter.com/RWqvfPRRVI — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 15, 2021

It’s truly amazing how quickly things have fallen apart for the NFL. Just a few weeks ago, there were virtually no issues.

Browns’ WR Jarvis Landry and G Wyatt Teller tested positive are being placed on the Reserve/COVID list, sources tell @ByKimberleyA and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 14, 2021

Now, it’s the middle of December and I can barely keep up with how fast players are testing positive? What the hell is going on?

The Chiefs have placed Josh Gordon on the COVID-19 list. Gordon did tested positive. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 13, 2021

I don’t know what the solution is to this situation, but I know Roger Goodell needs to figure it out sooner than later. If he doesn’t, we could start seeing games get postponed, and that’s the last thing anyone wants.

I’m told #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. has tested positive for COVID19, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 14, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on this developing situation with the NFL.