REPORT: Baker Mayfield Tests Positive For Coronavirus

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is reportedly out because of COVID-19.

According to Field Yates, Adam Schefter and Kimberley Martin, the starting quarterback of the Browns is out after testing positive for the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s just the latest player to test positive in the league as the NFL has a major COVID-19 problem on its hands.

It’s truly amazing how quickly things have fallen apart for the NFL. Just a few weeks ago, there were virtually no issues.

Now, it’s the middle of December and I can barely keep up with how fast players are testing positive? What the hell is going on?

I don’t know what the solution is to this situation, but I know Roger Goodell needs to figure it out sooner than later. If he doesn’t, we could start seeing games get postponed, and that’s the last thing anyone wants.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on this developing situation with the NFL.