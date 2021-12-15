REPORT: The NFL Has 75 Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Since Monday

The NFL is reportedly being hammered by COVID-19.

According to Adam Schefter, the league has had 75 players test positive since Monday, and several of them have been high-profile players.

NFL now has had 75 player positives for COVID the past two days, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021

Notably, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon have all reportedly tested positive for the virus.

Browns’ WR Jarvis Landry and G Wyatt Teller tested positive are being placed on the Reserve/COVID list, sources tell @ByKimberleyA and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 14, 2021

This is a wild situation we’re watching unfold in the NFL right now. The league had been doing a great job of playing the season and beating back COVID-19 issues.

Now, it’s the middle of December and it appears the league is on the brink of major problems as dozens and dozens of players test positive.

I’m told #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. has tested positive for COVID19, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 14, 2021

I’m not even going to sit here and pretend like I have any idea why this is happening. It doesn’t add up at all to me.

Why are we just no having massive problems in the middle of December? Why is the league all of a sudden engulfed with COVID-19 problems?

Whatever the reasons might be, Roger Goodell and company need it to get figured out immediately.

The Chiefs have placed Josh Gordon on the COVID-19 list. Gordon did tested positive. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 13, 2021

Josh Gordon is fully vaccinated, per a source. He can return to the Chiefs after he has 2 negative tests 24 hours apart. https://t.co/Mq7oIANA9p — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 13, 2021

The last thing we need is games getting postponed. Let’s all hope the NFL can put a tent over this situation before it truly spirals out of control.