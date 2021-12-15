REPORT: The NFL Has Donated Money To Multiple Groups That Support Defunding The Police

The NFL has reportedly donated money to multiple organizations that support defunding the police.

According to a stunning report from Fox News, the league’s “Inspire Change” program is being used to send money to at least three organizations that don’t support the police. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fox News’ Peter Hasson, who I used to work with way back in the day, wrote the following about the NFL’s donations:

Groups who have received funds as part of “Inspire Change,” the NFL’s social justice initiative, include the Vera Institute of Justice, the Oregon Justice Resource Center and the Community Justice Exchange. All three of those groups support defunding or abolishing the police, a review of their public statements shows. While the NFL’s general support of social justice causes is widely known, the fact that the league is propping up groups trying to defund police departments has not been previously reported.

Fox further reported that the Oregon Justice Resource Center received $300,000 from the NFL, but it’s not known how much the league paid to the other two groups.

Why the NFL is donating money to groups that don’t support the police is beyond me, but it’s also not surprising at all.

The league has gotten increasingly political over the years, despite the fact the fans don’t want anything to do with it.

Stuff like this is just mind-boggling to me. It is truly mind-boggling to me on every level. The average NFL fan absolutely does not support defunding the police.

The media is spinning revisionist history that Colin Kaepernick is a hero. He’s not. Richard Winters landed behind enemy lines on D-Day with nothing other than the knife in his boot. Yet, he did his job and took out Germany artillery. That’s being a hero. pic.twitter.com/eCKfmJg7A7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 28, 2021

The average NFL fan just wants to watch the game and have a few cold beers after the game. Instead, pro sports leagues have become committed to jamming politics down our throats.

It’s gotten so bad that even NBA commissioner Adam Silver admitted it’s a bad idea.

The NFL needs to focus on playing football and not much else. The league damn sure doesn’t need to get involved in donating to anti-police groups. It’s really that simple. It’s not rocket science!