REPORT: Urban Meyer Allegedly Kicked Jaguars Kicker Josh Lambo

Urban Meyer has been accused of kicking one of his players.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo has alleged that Meyer kicked him while he was warming up during a practice in the preseason. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back…Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey Dipsh*t, make your f**king kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg,” Lambo, who was released in October, told the publication.

Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo says he was kicked by Urban Meyer during warmups https://t.co/a5zHn5h7S8 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 15, 2021

Lambo further added, “It certainly wasn’t as hard as he could’ve done it, but it certainly wasn’t a love tap. Truthfully, I’d register it as a five (out of 10). Which in the workplace, I don’t care if it’s football or not, the boss can’t strike an employee. And for a second, I couldn’t believe it actually happened. Pardon my vulgarity, I said, ‘Don’t you ever f**king kick me again!’ And his response was, ‘I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the f**k I want.'”

Oh my god, Urban Meyer is out of controlhttps://t.co/2ncYtYNm0N pic.twitter.com/Qcb287uSeW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 15, 2021

Meyer completely denied the situation and told the Tampa Bay Times in part, “Josh’s characterization of me and this incident is completely inaccurate, and there are eyewitnesses to refute his account.”

This is a wild allegation from Lambo, and if it’s true that he kicked him with any kind of force, Meyer should probably be gone. I mean, he should be fired anyways because the Jags are a mess, but this would be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Urban Meyer’s time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has been an unmitigated disaster. If he had any decency or pride left, he’d quit. pic.twitter.com/yrW38eMl4b — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2021

What I want to know is just how hard the kick was. If it was a minor tap, I really don’t care. If he actually kicked with the intent, it’s a different ballgame.

Of course, Meyer has denied it and it’s only fair to weigh both sides of the story.

Josh Lambo: trying to practice kicking during warmups Urban Meyer out of nowhere: pic.twitter.com/F12O64kLsO — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 15, 2021

More than anything, it’s just the latest example that things are quickly unraveling in Jacksonville, and they likely won’t get better. Meyer has to go, and this situation isn’t really why at all. The team just needs a new start.