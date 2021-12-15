‘Most Boring Thing’: Supermodel Gisele Bundchen’s Says She Did Not Get Football In Early Days Of Relationship With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen admitted that in the early days of her relationship with Tom Brady she did not get the appeal of watching football and called it the “most boring thing.”

“I thought it was the most boring thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” the 41-year-old supermodel shared during the ESPN plus show “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady.” The comments were noted by People magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Tom Brady And Patrick Mahomes Show Respect For Each Other In Chat After Super Bowl LV)

“I was like ‘What are they doing?'” she added. “In the end, I was like, ‘God I don’t know what to tell this guy?’ … I didn’t understand anything.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB said he decided to invite her to watch a game after they had gone out on a few dates and explained how the Brazilian model “didn’t grow up watching football, she could care less about that.”

Despite the Victoria’s Secret model not grasping Brady’s love of the game, they did find a common understanding about hard work and dedication in order to succeed in one’s career.

“I think we both could understand the level of commitment and the level of dedication it takes to be really good at something,” Bündchen shared.

The two decided to tie the knot in 2009, something the Super Bowl-winning QB said he didn’t see happening until much later in his career.

“I didn’t think I’d be married ’til I was late in my career, late 30s, early 40s, I was gonna get married,” Brady said. “And obviously she came into my life.”

“We shared a great love of family, we shared a great love of each other, and we wanted to build a family together,” he added.

Brady and Bündchen have been married ever since and share two kids together. The former New England Patriots star also has a 14-year-old son, John “Jack” Edward, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.