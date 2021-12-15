Gun Found In Tesla Worker’s Vehicle After Coworker Slain At Facility, Police Say

California police arrested a Tesla worker on a homicide warrant after a co-worker was shot and killed at the facility, local authorities announced Wednesday.

The unidentified male victim was pronounced dead Monday after being found unresponsive in the parking lot of the San Francisco Bay Area Tesla facility, the Fremont Police Department announced in a Dec. 13 statement. Multiple 223-caliber rifle casings were found at the scene.

The victim had just finished a shift at the Tesla manufacturing factory before being shot in the parking lot as he left, according to FPD. Within several hours, detectives developed leads and learned that the victim and suspect had allegedly been arguing earlier in the day before the suspect walked off the job. (RELATED: Gunman Kills Coworker At Hospital, Then Wounds Two Police Officers In Shootout)

The suspect, 29-year-old Anthony Solima, was arrested Monday night after police obtained arrest and search warrants, according to the police report. A loaded .223-caliber rifle with no serial number and expended casing was located in Solima’s vehicle.

Solima is being held without bail in a local jail and is scheduled for a court arraignment Thursday, according to the police report.

The identity of the victim is waiting to be confirmed by the local coroner’s office, the statement read.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the FPD, but the department stated the detectives do not believe there is any additional risk to the community.