Unpacking Texas Abortion Law With Its Author, State Senator Bryan Hughes | Vince & Jason Save The Nation

In this episode, Vince and Jason sit down with the author of the Texas abortion bill Bryan Hughes to discuss how it is enforced, when does life actually begin, how rape victims are handled, and gun laws. (RELATED: Supreme Court Allows Texas Heartbeat Act To Stay In Effect And Lets Providers Sue State)

“Vince & Jason Save The Nation” is a political debate show that grapples with America’s most pressing questions. The show features intelligent, brutally honest conversations between Vince Coglianese and Jason Nichols, two nationally renowned political commentators who come from opposite sides of the political divide but share a profound love of country. Enlisting the support of their fascinating and talented guests, Vince and Jason tackle the existential issues confronting America and set out on their quest to Save the Nation.

