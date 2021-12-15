Watch The Latest Preview For ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’

“The Book of Boba Fett” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The upcoming Disney+ series will follow the most legendary bounty hunter from the “Star Wars” saga, and it looks like it’s going to be a very entertaining ride. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give the latest preview a watch below.

Is it just me or does “The Book of Boba Fett” look like it’s going to be another home run for Disney+? I think most fans will agree that it looks like it’s going to be legit.

We all know Disney+ can crush it when it comes to “Star Wars” TV shows. “The Mandalorian” is outstanding and the company is now trying to cash in again with “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Something tells me it’s going to be another smashing success.

The formula for success with “Star Wars” is shockingly simple, and as long as Disney follows it, the company will keep printing money.

Make it exciting, full of action, badass and give us the same vibes and feelings we get from the original trilogy. That’s truly all it takes.

Unfortunately, the movies have lost that touch, but “The Mandalorian” didn’t. Hopefully, “The Book of Boba Fett” follows that path and not the path of the most recent movies.

You can catch “The Book of Boba Fett” starting December 29. You can 100% sign me up!