‘The View’ Goes Down To Three Hosts After Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive For COVID-19

“The View” co-hosts went down to just three on Wednesday after Whoopi Goldberg stepped out following an exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Whoopi wanted me to tell everyone because she feels fine and healthy but because she was in close contact with someone who tested positive, she won’t be here today and tomorrow,” co-host Joy Behar explained during the ABC talk show, People magazine noted Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘He’s Risking The Lives Of Children’: Joy Behar Calls Ron DeSantis A ‘Negligent Homicidal Sociopath’ For Opposing Masks In Schools)

Whoopi Goldberg Absent from The View After COVID-19 Exposure: ‘She Feels Fine and Healthy’ https://t.co/3KbEmHLBD3 — People (@people) December 15, 2021

“If you’re near someone who has been exposed and is positive, you can’t come here,” she added. “That’s the way we operate here. She also wanted me to share that she tested negative earlier today and she had her booster. You will see her on Friday because we taped a show earlier this week.”

In March, Goldberg shared with fans of the show that she had taken that “most important step” that anyone could take — getting her first COVID-19 vaccination shot. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Care That You Don’t Care’: Whoopi Goldberg Blows Up At Meghan McCain Over Biden Press Conference)

“And I am happy to tell you that last night, I finally got my first shot at New York’s 24-hour vaccination site at the Javits Center,” the actress shared at the time, according to People. “Let me tell you, I was sweating. When you look at it on the news, the needle looks this big.”

“It turns out, the needle is this big and I didn’t feel it,” she added. “That was important. And I said to them, ‘How do we tell people that it’s not this gigantic thing?’ We have to get folks in here to make that decision and also, to do it for other folks.”

“This is no joke,” Goldberg continued, the outlet noted. “People are still dying.”

A month later, the co-host shared again with fans of the show that she had gotten her second shot.