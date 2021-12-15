Tommy Rees Compares The Chaos Of Brian Kelly Leaving Notre Dame To ‘Succession’

Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees compared Brian Kelly’s departure from the program to the hit show “Succession.”

Kelly sent shockwaves through the world of college football when he decided to ditch the Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

LSU Coach Brian Kelly Pulls Off Humiliating Move. Will Fans Be Embarrassed? https://t.co/Q6NhlRT6H1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 14, 2021

Marcus Freeman was elevated to head coach and Tommy Rees ultimately decided to stay on as the OC. What was all the chaos like? It was like being a member of the Roy family in the hit HBO show!

“You guys watch ‘Succession’? The next like three days it was like I was in the show ‘Succession’ trying to figure out what side of the fence to fall on,” Rees said during an appearance on “Red Line Radio.” You can watch his full comments below.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees joined @RedLineRadio. A week straight out of the show succession. https://t.co/VHJUwYjaXa pic.twitter.com/NqKVn5E1q8 — Chief (@BarstoolChief) December 14, 2021

Welcome to the world of big boy college football, gentlemen. Welcome to the big stage. “Succession” is the perfect comparison for how crazy things can get in the sport.

You have to remember that much like the hit HBO show, there is a shocking amount of money involved with college football.

There is an astronomical amount of money flowing in and out of these programs. Whenever you have that much cash, you’re going to have craziness when coaches leave.

College football is the golden child for universities and smart programs do whatever is necessary to protect it. That sometimes means you have to live life like you’re an episode of “Succession.”

Trust me when I say there are a lot more shady conversations happening in black cars and on private jets than you probably realize.

The good news for Notre Dame is they got everything figured out and they’re ready to attack the future with Rees and Freeman leading the way. Fans have good reason to be excited with those two running the show.