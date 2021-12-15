‘Yellowstone’ Gets Huge TV Ratings With ‘Keep The Wolves Close’

“Yellowstone” put up some massive TV ratings this past Sunday night with “Keep the Wolves Close.”

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the seventh episode of season four had more than 7.5 million viewers on the Paramount Network this past Sunday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That number doesn’t include streaming or DVR.

.@Yellowstone threw fans a massive twist Sunday night, and it looks the war for the soul of Montana is on! Also, Costner’s “I am the wall progress hits and I will not be the one that breaks” line was GOLD. pic.twitter.com/WvvuqRhlM4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2021

Another episode of “Yellowstone” is in the books, and it generated huge TV ratings along the way. At this point, if the numbers surprise you, you’re simply not paying attention.

All “Yellowstone” does is get huge ratings every single week. That’s just a fact, and you’re lying if you say otherwise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Now, as we only have a few episodes left, the stakes couldn’t be higher for the Dutton family as John prepares to run for governor.

Of all the curveballs we’ve been thrown since season one, that’s among the craziest.

‘Yellowstone’ Shocks Fans With Stunning Twist In Latest Episode https://t.co/zfdv6lJmhD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 14, 2021

Make sure to tune in this Sunday night for the eighth episode of season four. It’s going to be a great time.