Elementary School Jokingly Threatens To Suspend Students After Kids Co-Opt Older Generations’ Heroes

TOPSHOT-education-FRANCE-SCHOOL

(Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
A modern Orthodox elementary school got everyone’s attention recently when it jokingly threatened to suspend students after kids co-opted older generations’ heroes.

It started with this funny tweet showing a picture of a student from Yeshiva Har Torah school, that serves Long Island and Queens, wearing a T-shirt with colorful lips logos all over it. The lip print was very reminiscent of the ones used by the band Rolling Stones on all its merchandise. (RELATED: Jay Leno Takes Joking With Friends To New Level As He Hangs Off Front Of Plane In Mid-Air)

“We had to send this student home for not being able to name any Rolling Stones songs (YHT Dress Code, Sec. 6, Par. 3 – ‘students cannot wear band shirts unless they can name 3 of their songs’) and it was the first time a parent ever thanked us for punishing their child,” the tweet from the school read.

Another tweet referenced the funny school dress code and read that “Students cannot wear clothing with the name of any musician or band unless the student can name at least three of their songs.” (RELATED: REPORT: Radio Icon Walks Off His Show While On-Air After Being Told To Quit Joking About Demi Lovato)

“The 8th grader who said ‘I thought Nirvana was a clothing brand,’ last week has been suspended indefinitely,” a third post from the school’s Twitter account read.

There was also a follow-up post that had some fun about how the school is aware learning this information about a kid referring to Nirvana as a clothing brand could be “upsetting” to some people in the “Gen X community.”

The entire school’s Twitter page is honestly full of one gem after another that can be seen here. One of the best parts, in my opinion, is a portion of the message in the schools’ description on social media.

“Our Head of School isn’t on Twitter,” it read. “He doesn’t need to know about this.”