Alabama Football Fans Named The Worst Behaved In America

Alabama football fans are apparently the worst in America.

According to a survey conducted by PlayMichigan.com, fans of the Crimson Tide are the worst behaved in the country, and are mostly accused of being arrogant. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ohio State, LSU, Tennessee and Florida rounded out the top five. You can check out the full rankings in the graphic below.

Honestly, I don’t really agree with these results. I know a lot of Alabama football fans, and while they do love to trash talk and always expect to win, they’ve earned that right.

Under Nick Saban’s leadership, the Crimson Tide have won six national titles. If there’s any fanbase in America that’s earned the right to be arrogant, it’s fans of the Crimson Tide.

As for OSU coming in second, that’s more than justified. As a very powerful person in the world of college football once told me, “There’s no team that has a monopoly for having the biggest a**hole fans, but Ohio State is trying their damndest to get it done.”

Ohio State fans have all the arrogance of Alabama fans with only a fraction of the success.

Wisconsin came in at 22nd, and fans of the Badgers were accused of getting too drunk. Fact check: very true. We party hard and I won’t apologize for it.

We all know I’ve enjoyed a few light beers from time to time while watching the Badgers play! Whether it’s football or basketball, we’re always down to have a good time!

Let us know in the comments what you think about the results!