Cole Hauser And Beth Reilly Open Up About Rip And Beth’s Iconic Relationship On ‘Yellowstone’

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly have opened up about the most famous relationship on TV.

The dynamic duo play Rip and Beth on the hit Paramount Network show “Yellowstone,” and the relationship between the two characters is one of the main pillars of the series’ success. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Throws Fans A Major Curveball With ‘Keep The Wolves Close’)

During an appearance on the show’s official podcast with Jefferson White, the two broke down the importance of the storyline, and why Rip views John Dutton’s daughter the way he does.

You can watch a clip from the podcast below.

You can listen to the entire episode below.

There’s no doubt that the Rip/Beth storyline is one of the best parts of “Yellowstone.” Through nearly four seasons, their connection has drawn viewers in and refuses to let them go, especially the female viewers.

Every woman I know is obsessed with the love story between John Dutton’s daughter and his right hand man.

Of course, it’s not always sunshine and roses. In fact, it’s often brutal, especially back in season two. That’s what makes it so interesting and fun.

Now, we sit and wait for the eighth episode of season four this Sunday night. It’s going to be a great time, and I know you’re all excited.