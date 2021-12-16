HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Nicholls State 71-68

The Wisconsin Badgers beat Nicholls State 71-68 in a brutally tough Wednesday night game.

Entering the game, I said playing the Colonels was a great opportunity to bounce back after losing to Ohio State last weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When it was announced Johnny Davis wouldn’t be playing because of an unknown illness, I wasn’t worried at all.

Well, the Colonels threw everything they had at us, and the game was far too close for comfort. Hell, at halftime, they were winning!

Eventually, we were able to fight back and earn a tight victory. However, whenever you only beat a team the size of Nicholls State by three, it’s not something to celebrate.

Chris Vogt with the STRONG finish for @BadgerMBB 😤 pic.twitter.com/vmxcwS2qsu — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 16, 2021

We should be beating teams like them by at least 20, and I don’t want to hear excuses about Johnny Davis not playing.

Even without Davis on the floor, we should still have no problem crushing smaller programs.

Another 3 for Brad Davison 🏹@BadgerMBB is now on a 16-0 run! pic.twitter.com/bSV7Qlx2tu — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 16, 2021

Instead, we were in a dogfight the entire game, and that’s simply not acceptable. If we want to be taken seriously, we can’t have close games against the likes of Nicholls State.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Now, we turn our attention to Morgan State next week. Let’s hope we can blow them out.