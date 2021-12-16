Jacksonville Jaguars Fire Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired head coach Urban Meyer.

Early Thursday morning, owner Shad Khan pulled the trigger on firing the former Ohio State coach after a laundry list of problems, including allegedly kicking a former player. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Urban Meyer Accused Of Kicking A Jaguars Player. Is He Officially Done? https://t.co/b1Iamfd4uA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 15, 2021

Khan released the following statement in part:

After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone. I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.

I wish I could say this is stunning news out of Jacksonville, but we all know it’s not. It’s not shocking at all.

As soon as Josh Lambo’s allegations about being kicked came out, I think we all knew it was only a matter of time before it was a curtain call on Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville.

A Statement from Shad Khanhttps://t.co/lyW8mY7J3S — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 16, 2021

Has there ever been a coach who flamed out faster and in worse fashion than Urban Meyer. The man won three national titles in college and was widely-viewed as a top five greatest coach ever.

Yet, he didn’t even make it a full year in the NFL. To call it embarrassing would be an incredible understatement.

Urban Meyer’s time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has been an unmitigated disaster. If he had any decency or pride left, he’d quit. pic.twitter.com/yrW38eMl4b — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2021

It will be interesting to see if he ever coaches again, but as of right now, I’d be shocked if a team offered him a job. He torched his legacy during his time with the Jags.