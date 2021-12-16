‘We Are In The Gilded Age’: Joe Scarborough Criticizes Mark Zuckerberg And Elon Musk

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough criticized Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk during Thursday’s segment of “Morning Joe.”

Scarborough compared former oil tycoon John Rockefeller to Zuckerberg and Musk, calling the tech executives “robber barons.”

“Congress has maintained that laissez-faire approach to just the wild wild west wild and suddenly […] we are in the gilded age,” Scarborough pleaded.

“I don’t know that anybody since John Rockefeller has had as unfeathered power as Mark Zuckerberg has right now where no one stands up to him inside his company, no one stands up to him on the board, no one stands up to him in Congress, no one stands up to him at the White House, no one really stands up to him in the media,” the former congressman said. (RELATED: Resurfaced Clip Shows MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Joking With Don Imus About Dead Intern)



“He is a robber baron. Elon Musk is a robber baron. These people are robber barons,” Scarborough proclaimed.

WATCH:



Scarborough also denounced the Reagan-era tax cuts that he said he “supported through the ’80s and ’90s” as well as the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts, saying the bill “created the greatest income redistribution in the history of the planet.”

“And we have seen the greatest transfer of wealth, which Republicans love to say, ‘Oh, we don’t like to redistribute income.’ Oh, really?,'” he continued.

“Well, the tax policies that I have supported through the ’80s and ’90s and continued to be supported by Republicans in the 21st century have created the greatest income redistribution in the history of this planet from middle-class Americans to the Elon Musks of the world. “It’s grotesque,” he concluded.

The “Morning Joe” host said in early November that the Democratic Party was going to have to come to terms with its “wokeism” problem after then- Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial election.