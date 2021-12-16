Country Superstar John Rich Says People Waiting For ‘Trump To Save America’ Are Wrong

Country music superstar John Rich said people waiting for former President Donald Trump “to save America” are wrong and explained the only ones who can are Americans themselves.

“Trump can’t save America, only Americans can save America,” the 47-year-old country singer tweeted Thursday to his hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: Country Superstar John Rich Says He ‘Doesn’t Know How Anyone Can Live’ In Los Angeles ‘At This Point’ After Spate Of Brazen Crimes)

“And that’s only if God allows it to be saved,” he added. (RELATED: John Rich: ‘Country Music Industry Is Out Of Touch With The Audience’ Following Pride And Gun Control Campaigns)

Hours earlier, the “Amazed” hitmaker appeared to challenge Twitter and posted about “real men” and Jesus.

“Let’s see if this gets flagged,” Rich wrote to his followers. “Real men love Jesus. Real men take care of their families. Real men fight for freedom.”

“Real men know to work on behalf of something bigger than themselves,” he added. “Real men never quit. Real men love liberty more than life. Real men protect the children.”

The country superstar has been outspoken on social media about the state of the country during the pandemic, his faith and his support for freedom of speech.

Most recently, he made headlines when he tweeted that he can’t understand why anyone would still live in Los Angeles amid a rise in crime in the city.

“When you disarm law-abiding citizens, and turn loose the violent criminals, you get current day Los Angeles,” the singer tweeted.

“I don’t know how anyone can live there at this point,” he added. “And yes, there are a lot of good people stuck in LA.”

His post included an article that highlighted crimes like smash-and-grab burglaries by large groups of people at pricey departments stores, home invasion robberies in higher-end neighborhoods and criminals following victims home before robbing them on their doorsteps.