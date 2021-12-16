Kentucky Restaurant Owner Hands Out Hot Meals To First Responders And Victims Hit By Tornado

A Kentucky restaurant handed out hot meals to first responders and victims of the deadly tornado that struck Kentucky the night of Dec. 10.

Amber Hayes, who owns Infinity Farms with her husband, traveled to Mayfield, Kentucky from their restaurant’s location in La Center to help aid workers and victims displaced from their homes, Fox News reported Thursday.

“What we’re doing is a really small part – I don’t feel like we’re doing near as much as some of these men and women that are in the trenches and physically out there finding people, helping people relocate,” Hayes said, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Seven Children Killed On A Single Kentucky Street By Tornado)

“For us, this is our gift … If we can share it with others, that’s what we’re going to do,” Hayes reportedly added.

The restaurant originally planned on making a one-day trip to help the town of Mayfield, but it will stay for a few weeks, Fox News reported. Community members and partnered organizations have made cash donations to Hayes and Infinity Farms, according to the outlet.

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said during a Tuesday press conference that the current death toll remains at 74, with over 100 citizens still unaccounted for. The ages of the deceased range anywhere from 2 months to 98-years-old.

The tornado is reportedly the deadliest in Kentucky’s history. Seven children who lived on the same street were killed during the storm, as previously reported.