‘I Was Always Really Curvy’: Kim Kardashian Says ‘People Would Smack’ Her Butt In High School

Kim Kardashian talked about being in high school at a time when all the fashion rage was about “heroin chic” thanks to models like Kate Moss and how she was built more “curvy.”

“It was all about heroin chic in the ’90s, and I would walk by in high school and people would smack my butt,” the 41-year-old reality TV star explained during her interview with former New York Times journalist Bari Weiss, published Thursday. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Haters After Announcing Plans To Become A Lawyer)

“Everyone used to do that,” she added. “It was so bizarre. I had huge boobs when I was like 12 years old and I was always really curvy. Nobody looked like me until the end of high school and then it was Jennifer Lopez and Salma Hayek, and I was like, ‘That’s it! I see it, I see it.’ And it felt so good.”

“When I first started to get into fashion, no one would send me clothes because they were like, ‘There’s no way this is going to fit her right?'” Kardashian continued. “And I was like, ‘I promise it’ll fit me. I’ll squeeze into it.'”

The media personality explained that even when she started going to fashion shows it was “so hard to get things, or people would send such big sizes” because they just didn’t understand her body size. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Continues Her Prisoner Release Advocacy With Incredible Offer)

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star said it wasn’t until she started having friends that were clothing designers that would make “collections that would fit more” of her body type and she really felt it was a win for “curvy girls” everywhere.