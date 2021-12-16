Kim Kardashian Says She Is Fiscally Conservative

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian revealed her political views in an interview with journalist Bari Weiss, saying that she was socially liberal but fiscally conservative.

Kardashian said she did not believe in titles when asked if she considered herself a feminist.

“Speaking of titles, are you a Democrat?” Weiss asked her guest.

“I believe in the rights that the Democrats want, but I believe in the taxes that the Republicans want. I’m a mix of both,” Kardashian replied.

All-round great Q&A with Kim Kardashian, the highlight for me is her updated and more straightforward version of “socially liberal, economically conservative” https://t.co/oEktx5yYQU pic.twitter.com/heZ4XbwygU — Tom Gara (@tomgara) December 16, 2021

In the interview, the reality show superstar also tore into cancel culture, which she referred to as “the most ridiculous thing,” noting that she was a supporter of freedom of speech and believed in “rehabilitation.”

Kardashian recalled feeling “nervous” about her then-partner Kanye West’s decision to wear a “Make America Great Again” baseball hat performing on SNL. (RELATED: ‘No Counseling’: Kim Kardashian Files Documents To Be Declared Legally Single From Kanye West)

“And now looking back, I think, why should he take that off if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear that on TV?” she said, adding that the situation taught her to respect people’s right to freely express themselves and stand by what they actually believed in.