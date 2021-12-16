Melania Trump Is Releasing Her Own Line Of NFTs

Former first lady Melania Trump announced Thursday that she is launching her own line of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and donating a portion of the proceeds to fund children’s programs.

NFTs are unique units of data, similar to trading cards, that are stored on the blockchain, a decentralized public ledger distributed across multiple servers. Conventionally, an NFT is similar to a deed of ownership corresponding to a particular item of media, like a piece of digital art.

The first NFT, titled “Melania’s Vision,” is a digital watercolor painting of the former First Lady’s eyes by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon and an audio message of her voice, listed on her website, MelaniaTrump.com. The NFT will be available to purchase from Dec. 16-31, after which she will release another NFT. (RELATED: Crypto Investors Are Trying To Buy The US Constitution)

“I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative,” the former first lady said in a statement.

The NFTs will be stored on the Solana blockchain and purchased through the SOL cryptocurrency at a price of roughly $186.

Mrs. Trump announced that part of the proceeds from the sale of the NFTs will fund an initiative designed to improve children’s technical skills.

“Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community,” she said.

