Michigan State Makes Oxford High School Shooting Hero Tate Myre An Honorary Member Of Their Signing Class

Michigan State’s football team pulled off a classy move Wednesday for Tate Myre.

Myre was one of the victims of the horrific Oxford High School shooting, and he died attempting to rush the gunman. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Myre, who was an outstanding high school football player, was honored as a member of Michigan State’s signing class Wednesday.

Head coach Mel Tucker released a video praising Myre’s relentless work ethic and attitude. You can watch the video below.

We would like to welcome Tate Myre as an honorary Spartan Dawg to our #Proce22Driven class 💚 #SD4L #OxfordStrong pic.twitter.com/QD64s0HKnP — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 15, 2021

This is a classy move from the Spartans, and it’s another reminder that sports teams play an important role when it comes to helping communities heal.

The Spartans are one of the most recognizable teams in the state of Michigan and after the evil killings at Oxford High School, MSU is stepping up to honor one of the heroes from that dark day.

It might seem like a small gesture to a lot of people, but including Myre in MSU’s class is a great way to make sure his legacy and memory aren’t forgotten.

Michigan St. coach Mel Tucker announced the school has named Tate Myre the first Spartan Dawg of the 2022 class. Myre, who played football, was one of four students who were killed in the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30. (via @MSU_Football) pic.twitter.com/4Ljw0w9CDy — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 15, 2021

Props to Tucker for helping the Oxford community heal. We need more stuff like this in our lives.