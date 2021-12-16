1 Person Dies In Latest Surge In Midwest. Semitrailers Turn Over From Hurricane-Force Wind Gust

One person died Wednesday after a powerful storm delivering strong winds swept through the Midwest, turning a semitrailer on its side and killing the driver, the Associated Press reported.

The storm, which hit parts of Nebraska and Iowa, led to one of more than 20 tornado reports in the region Wednesday, the most of any one day since 2004, according to the AP. The storm delivered hurricane-force winds of 75 mph or higher.

A powerful storm system tore across states in the Great Plains and Midwest on Wednesday. This video shows a storm bearing down on Glenwood, Iowa. https://t.co/KIFxX8bZHj pic.twitter.com/eAF5gK51Kf — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 16, 2021

“To have this number of damaging wind storms at one time would be unusual anytime of year,” Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, told the AP. “But to have this happen in December is really abnormal.”

Several trucks were flipped during the high winds along Interstate 80 in Nebraska. A trooper’s dashcam caught one of the accidents on camera in Lincoln. Live updates: https://t.co/g6yuALp8Vb pic.twitter.com/01hK2AuK2g — FOX Weather (@foxweather) December 16, 2021

The storm was traveling north of the Great Lakes into Canada on Thursday, delivering strong winds and snow, according to the AP. Nearly 400,000 homes and businesses lost power Thursday morning in Wisconsin and Michigan alone, according to poweroutage.us. (RELATED: Highest Points In Two States Could Get 8 Feet Of Snow From Multiday Storm, ‘Atmospheric River’)

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning everywhere from New Mexico to Michigan, according to the AP, and winds as high as 80-100 mph were recorded in Texas and Colorado.

Wednesday’s storm hit one week after a series of deadly tornadoes ripped through Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois and Kentucky, killing over 85 people.

