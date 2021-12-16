US

1 Person Dies In Latest Surge In Midwest. Semitrailers Turn Over From Hurricane-Force Wind Gust

Swath Of Tornadoes Tear Through Midwest

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Harry Wilmerding Contributor
Font Size:

One person died Wednesday after a powerful storm delivering strong winds swept through the Midwest, turning a semitrailer on its side and killing the driver, the Associated Press reported.

The storm, which hit parts of Nebraska and Iowa, led to one of more than 20 tornado reports in the region Wednesday, the most of any one day since 2004, according to the AP. The storm delivered hurricane-force winds of 75 mph or higher.

“To have this number of damaging wind storms at one time would be unusual anytime of year,” Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, told the AP. “But to have this happen in December is really abnormal.”

The storm was traveling north of the Great Lakes into Canada on Thursday, delivering strong winds and snow, according to the AP. Nearly 400,000 homes and businesses lost power Thursday morning in Wisconsin and Michigan alone, according to poweroutage.us. (RELATED: Highest Points In Two States Could Get 8 Feet Of Snow From Multiday Storm, ‘Atmospheric River’)

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning everywhere from New Mexico to Michigan, according to the AP, and winds as high as 80-100 mph were recorded in Texas and Colorado.

Wednesday’s storm hit one week after a series of deadly tornadoes ripped through Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois and Kentucky, killing over 85 people.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.