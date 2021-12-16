Myles Brennan Won’t Transfer From LSU, Will Stay To Play For Brian Kelly

Myles Brennan is sticking around Baton Rouge.

At the start of November, the veteran quarterback and heir apparent to Joe Burrow at LSU announced that he was transferring.

However, he’s since decided to reverse course, and announced Thursday that he’s not leaving the program after the addition of he new head coach Brian Kelly.

According to Ross Dellenger, Kelly asked Brennan to not leave the Tigers and he decided to return because of his new coach’s “history of developing QBs & operating successful offenses.”

New #LSU coach Brian Kelly called Myles Brennan on Monday and asked him to remain in Baton Rouge. After two days of thought, the QB agreed. Brennan’s decision to return centered largely around Kelly’s history of developing QBs & operating successful offenses. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 16, 2021

This is huge news for the Tigers, and fans of the LSU program. Even though Brennan hasn’t reached his potential or played nearly as much as everyone hoped as he’s struggled with injuries, he’s a very solid quarterback.

He can 100% be the leader of a winning program in the SEC, and with LSU’s options at QB seemingly dwindling, Kelly needed stability.

Brennan agreeing to stick around and continue playing for the Tigers is the first major early win for Kelly in Baton Rouge.

It’s honestly hard to overstate how important this is for the program. If you’re a fan of the Tigers, you have to be smiling right now.