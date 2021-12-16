Editorial

Former NFL Star Vincent Jackson Had State 2 CTE At The Time Of His Death

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 28: Vincent Jackson #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs off the field after a 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on September 28, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Former NFL star Vincent Jackson had serious brain trauma at the time of his death.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar was found dead at the age of 38 in a hotel room in Florida back in February 2021, and at the time of his death, the autopsy revealed he showed serious signs of alcohol abuse. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We now know that he was dealing with serious brain issues.

According to ESPN, the Concussion Legacy Foundation announced Thursday that the former electric receiver had stage 2 CTE at the time of his death.

CTE is caused by repeated trauma to the head and can result in individuals becoming unstable and aggressive.

This is now the second former NFL player in recent days to have been revealed to be dealing with CTE at the time of their death.

Former NFL player Phillip Adams had CTE at the time he allegedly murdered multiple people before committing suicide.

As I’ve said multiple times before, CTE is a very real and very serious thing. Human brains aren’t meant to get scrambled on a regular basis. They’re just not.

I love football more than just about anyone I know, and I can also admit that guys getting their bell rung over and over again has unintended consequences.

What role did CTE play in Jackson’s unfortunate and tragic death? We might never know, but it’s certainly something that can’t be ignored.

Let’s all keep trying to find ways to limit head trauma. It’s the best sport on the planet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t find ways to improve it.