Two Days Later, Psaki Lays Out What She Thinks Are Some Of Biden’s Foreign Policy Accomplishments

White House press secretary Jen Psaki failed to name President Joe Biden’s biggest foreign policy achievements when pushed Tuesday by reporters, but she finally produced some in a series of tweets Thursday.

Psaki argued that the U.S. has “regained its leadership role” in international institutions like the U.N. under Biden, as well as restored alliances with Europe. Psaki also highlighted the nuclear submarine deal with the U.K. and Australia, a deal that strained relations with France due to Australia canceling its previous $60 billion+ submarine deal with the country.

Thanks to @pwidakuswara for a thoughtful question about our single biggest foreign policy success this year. Thoughtful questions deserve thoughtful answers so here are 3 of the accomplishments @potus and our team are proud of this year. More to come.. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) December 16, 2021

Reclaiming our leadership role in international institutions and convening world leaders to make real progress on the biggest challenges of our time–serving as the world’s vaccine arsenal, driving the global economic recovery, and restoring U.S. leadership on climate. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) December 16, 2021

Restoring our alliances, including with Europe. We have resolved significant trade disputes, including on airplanes, steel, and aluminum, and we have done so in a way that protects our workers, advances our shared values, and strengthens our ability to compete. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) December 16, 2021

In the Indo-Pacific, we have developed new platforms like AUKUS and elevated the Quad. We are working more closely with our allies and partners in the region on defense, security, and economic interests while deepening connections between our European and Indo-Pacific allies. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) December 16, 2021

The Quad alliance is a partnership with countries surrounding China that the Biden administration revitalized soon after gaining office. Member countries include the U.S., Australia, India and Japan. National security adviser Jake Sullivan warned soon after elevating the partnership that it is not a military alliance, however, and should not be considered “the new NATO.”

Notably absent was any mention of Biden’s handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, which faced heavy criticism. Biden promised for months in the lead-up to the withdrawal that it would be “safe and orderly,” but it was in fact deadly and chaotic. More than a dozen U.S. soldiers were killed in a bombing attack while holding the Kabul airport as frantic evacuation efforts took place.

The U.S. also carried out a deadly drone strike on what it thought was and ISIS terror cell, but which turned out to be an innocent family. At least 10 people were killed, including seven children. (RELATED: Gen. McKenzie Undercuts Biden Statements On Afghanistan Withdrawal)

Biden refused to take questions from the media for the majority of the withdrawal, turning his back to shouted questions on multiple occasions.