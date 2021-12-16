Politics

Two Days Later, Psaki Lays Out What She Thinks Are Some Of Biden’s Foreign Policy Accomplishments

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
White House press secretary Jen Psaki failed to name President Joe Biden’s biggest foreign policy achievements when pushed Tuesday by reporters, but she finally produced some in a series of tweets Thursday.

Psaki argued that the U.S. has “regained its leadership role” in international institutions like the U.N. under Biden, as well as restored alliances with Europe. Psaki also highlighted the nuclear submarine deal with the U.K. and Australia, a deal that strained relations with France due to Australia canceling its previous $60 billion+ submarine deal with the country.

The Quad alliance is a partnership with countries surrounding China that the Biden administration revitalized soon after gaining office. Member countries include the U.S., Australia, India and Japan. National security adviser Jake Sullivan warned soon after elevating the partnership that it is not a military alliance, however, and should not be considered “the new NATO.”

Notably absent was any mention of Biden’s handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, which faced heavy criticism. Biden promised for months in the lead-up to the withdrawal that it would be “safe and orderly,” but it was in fact deadly and chaotic. More than a dozen U.S. soldiers were killed in a bombing attack while holding the Kabul airport as frantic evacuation efforts took place.

The U.S. also carried out a deadly drone strike on what it thought was and ISIS terror cell, but which turned out to be an innocent family. At least 10 people were killed, including seven children. (RELATED: Gen. McKenzie Undercuts Biden Statements On Afghanistan Withdrawal)

Biden refused to take questions from the media for the majority of the withdrawal, turning his back to shouted questions on multiple occasions.