REPORT: Jaguars Players Are Very Happy Urban Meyer Has Been Fired

Members of the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly very happy Urban Meyer is no longer the team’s head coach.

Shockwaves were sent through the NFL early Thursday morning when owner Shad Khan made the decision to terminate Meyer’s employment with the franchise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Khan made the decision after nonstop issues with the team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

How did the players react? According to Mike Garafolo, they were incredibly happy and many texted their agents the peace out emoji.

You can listen to his report below.

From @gmfb: The #Jaguars’ players aren’t sad to see Urban Meyer go. A few of them this morning via text this to their agents: “✌️” pic.twitter.com/oGuRi26EN4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 16, 2021

While I didn’t expect Meyer to get canned while I was sleeping, I’m not shocked at all that his former players aren’t shedding tears that he’s gone.

As anyone who has been paying attention knows, Meyer’s relationships within people on the roster weren’t exactly great.

Jacksonville Jaguars Fire Urban Meyer. Here’s What Fans Need To Know https://t.co/AcGHoX14I6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 16, 2021

He reportedly got into a huge blowup argument with Marvin Jones and allegedly kicked former kicker Josh Lambo.

So, it’s pretty easy to understand why guys in the locker room are ready and excited for a fresh start.

Urban Meyer Accused Of Kicking A Jaguars Player. Is He Officially Done? https://t.co/b1Iamfd4uA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 15, 2021

It’s truly amazing how Urban Meyer went from being a top five greatest college football coach to ever live to being out of the NFL after 13 embarrassing games.

Urban Meyer’s time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has been an unmitigated disaster. If he had any decency or pride left, he’d quit. pic.twitter.com/yrW38eMl4b — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2021

What an incredible fall from grace for the former OSU coach. Just a stunning collapse.