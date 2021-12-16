Lawmakers Defend Democratic Colleague After A Russian Politician Urged His Kidnapping On Live TV

House Republicans jumped to the defense of Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego after a Russian politician said that he should be kidnapped on live television.

The threat came Wednesday, after Gallego returned from a trip to Ukraine, where Russian military forces have gathered en masse on the countries’ shared border. Gallego responded on Twitter, and both his Republican and Democratic colleagues came to his defense.

“Fuck around and find out,” Gallego responded, adding an American flag emoji.

Fuck around and find out. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/buuFM7GBtm — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) December 15, 2021

“I have your six,” said Florida Republican Rep. Michael Waltz.

“Got your six,” said Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer, attaching a patriotic gif.

The most detailed defense, however, came from Alaska Republican Rep. Don Young, the 87-year-old dean of the House.

“I heard the Russians are trying to come after my buddy Ruben Gallego,” Young tweeted. “Don’t worry Ruben, I’m the only Member of Congress with the skills, training, and experience to bring a knife to a gun fight,” he added alongside an American flag emoji and a picture of himself wielding a knife. (RELATED: Biden To Threaten Putin With ‘Significant And Severe Economic Harm’ If Russia Invades Ukraine)

I heard the Russians are trying to come after my buddy @RepRubenGallego. Don’t worry Ruben, I’m the only Member of Congress with the skills, training, and experience to bring a knife to a gun fight.🇺🇸 https://t.co/tX7I5QRm0g pic.twitter.com/RtRLSb6dIA — Rep. Don Young (@repdonyoung) December 16, 2021

California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell chimed in soon after, calling the Russian threat a “big mistake.”

“The Russians just unified a very divided Congress,” Swalwell said. “You threaten any of us — Democrat or Republican ­— and we will unite against your bully regime.”

