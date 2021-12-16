Sean O’Malley Talks About Having An Open Relationship With His Wife Danya

Sean O’Malley isn’t shy about being in an open relationship with his wife.

The UFC superstar is married to Danya Gonzalez, and the couple has a young child together. They’re also in an open relationship, and he isn’t afraid to talk about the details. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During an interview on the “Full Send” podcast, the elite striker talked about threesomes, how he “f**ked up” in Las Vegas because he “smashed some biscuits” and how he has to factor in feelings when seeing other women.

You can watch his full comments below. They’re something else.

Is it just me or was that wildly uncomfortable to sit through and listen to? I’m a pretty open-minded guy, but a dude talking about how he “smashed some biscuits” while out in Vegas and that led to problems with his wife was just bizarre to me.

He even admitted that he’s developed feelings for some of the women he’s been with that weren’t his wife, and that led to Danya moving out for a bit.

Does this sound like a good idea to anyone?

He literally talked about how he gave his buddy the green light to have sex with his wife! Am I losing my mind here?

I like Sean O’Malley as a fighter, but as a dude handing out relationship advice, I don’t agree with a single word.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugar Sean O’Malley (@sugaseanmma)

Let us know in the comments what you think about O’Malley’s open relationship.