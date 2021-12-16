Kansas City Bar SoT Backtracks After Going Nuclear On Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson

The Kansas City bar that went viral for shredding Jackson Mahomes has backtracked.
SoT in KC went nuclear on Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother after he ripped the service he received to his large social media following. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
The bar absolutely unloaded on Jackson, but it now appears the post is gone as the business tries to walk back their comments.
The bar released the following statement Thursday clarifying the situation:
It’s time to talk…again.
Yesterday, we released an “apology” that was anything but authentic. The team at SoT is committed to providing every guest that walks through our doors with the best experience possible, while treating them with respect and humility. Yesterday, we failed to meet those expectations.
Social media can be used in so many different ways, & yesterday our team used it to personally attack and question the character of someone we do not know personally. Out of all the ways this situation could have been handled, we did it the wrong way.
We want everyone to know that we acknowledge our shortcomings in this situation, and even though we failed to meet our own–and we’re sure many of our follower’s–expectations with our social media presence yesterday, we promise to do better. To be better. To think before reacting. And most importantly, to use our following to bring the community we love so much together instead of being combative and dividing it. All each of us can do is try to be better than we were the day before.
We appreciate & love you KC.
This is so wildly weak from SoT. The world was riding with them. We all supported their decision to absolutely nuke Jackson Mahomes.
He’s an unbearable and annoying guy, and finally someone just cut loose on him! Everyone loved it! Now, they’re running in the completely opposite direction.
Not this dude Jackson Mahomes getting absolutely roasted by a local business in KC 😂😂😂 cmon we got a game to focus on ! pic.twitter.com/RPuITLsSOy
— Scott 5K (@94tilinfinite) December 15, 2021
It doesn’t get much weaker than what SoT has done here. I don’t understand why they did this at all. Who was asking for a retraction?
Who was asking for SoT to change their mind after giving us absolute gold with the first statement? The answer is nobody.
Jackson Mahomes: Watch me cancel this little bar
The bar: pic.twitter.com/5wcFzOGFPY
— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) December 16, 2021
Once you take a stand, you stand hold firm! Whatever you do, don’t back down!