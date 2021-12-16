Kansas City Bar SoT Backtracks After Going Nuclear On Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson

The Kansas City bar that went viral for shredding Jackson Mahomes has backtracked.

SoT in KC went nuclear on Patrick Mahomes' younger brother after he ripped the service he received to his large social media following.

The bar absolutely unloaded on Jackson, but it now appears the post is gone as the business tries to walk back their comments.

The bar absolutely unloaded on Jackson, but it now appears the post is gone as the business tries to walk back their comments.

The bar released the following statement Thursday clarifying the situation:

It’s time to talk…again. Yesterday, we released an “apology” that was anything but authentic. The team at SoT is committed to providing every guest that walks through our doors with the best experience possible, while treating them with respect and humility. Yesterday, we failed to meet those expectations. Social media can be used in so many different ways, & yesterday our team used it to personally attack and question the character of someone we do not know personally. Out of all the ways this situation could have been handled, we did it the wrong way.