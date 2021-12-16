‘The David Hookstead Show’: ESPN Promotes Debunked Bubba Wallace Noose Story, O.J. Simpson Is Officially Off Parole, A Scumbag Pretends To Be A UCLA Coach Giving Out Nonexistent Scholarship Offers, ‘1883’ Comes Out This Sunday On Paramount+ And ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Looks Outstanding

Welcome to the Thursday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”
Today, we have a more brief episode than usual, but that’s okay! We’re still pushing through. On today’s episode, we’re talking about ESPN promoting the debunked Bubba Wallace noose story, O.J. Simpson is off parole and officially completely free, a scumbag is pretending to be a UCLA coach giving out nonexistent scholarship offers, “1883” drops this Sunday on Paramount+ and “The Book of Boba Fett” looks amazing.
Let’s dive in.
TOPICS:
- ESPN Promotes Debunked NASCAR Noose Story. Should The Network Be Ashamed?
- O.J. Simpson’s Criminal Status Gets A Huge Update
- A Scumbag Is Pretending To Be A Major College Football Coach And Offering Kids Scholarships
- ‘1883’ With Sam Elliott And Tim McGraw Comes Out This Weekend On Paramount+
- There’s A New ‘Star Wars’ Series Coming Out, And It Looks Incredible
As I said above, we have a bit of a shorter episode today because of so many moving pieces surrounding the holidays. Don’t worry, we’ll be back to normal sooner than later. In the meantime, enjoy the hell out of your weekend and let’s gear up for a great Christmas season! I’ll see you all for the next episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”