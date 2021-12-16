Watch The Latest Trailer For Season Two Of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

HBO has released another trailer for season two of “The Righteous Gemstones.”

The second season of the hit comedy with Danny McBride premieres January 9, and it looks like it’s going to be just as great as the first season. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Fire up the latest preview below. It’s absolutely hilarious.

I honestly can’t wait for season of “The Righteous Gemstones” to arrive. It looks like it’s going to be absolutely incredible.

For those of you who never watched the first season, it was outstanding. McBride was amazing as the son of a major evangelical leader.

In an era where comedy is severely restricted and censored, “The Righteous Gemstones” took no prisoners in season one.

It was vulgar, in your face and completely unapologetic with every group it targeted.

Now, we get a second season starting January 9. If you’re a fan of comedy, you have to be fired up with the fact “The Righteous Gemstones” is only a few weeks away.

We need great comedy now more than ever before.

Make sure to check it out starting January 9 on HBO!