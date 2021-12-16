Thieves Steal Woman’s Purse With Memories Of Her Son While She Was Visiting His Grave

Thieves stole a woman’s purse while she was visiting her son’s gravesite Sunday in Waldorf, Maryland.

The thieves made their move when the 66-year-old woman was paying respect to her son, who passed in 2015. The perpetrators grabbed the woman’s purse out of her unlocked vehicle, which included her credit card, the memorial card from her son’s funeral service and letters written by him before his death, according to FOX5DC.

The woman returned to her car to place her phone in her purse and realized that it had been stolen. She told the outlet that she received notification that her stolen credit card was being used at a Walmart. (RELATED: ‘Smash-And-Grab’ Thieves Brazenly Loot Jewelry Store In San Jose Mall)

“How can anybody do this during Christmas time? I mean, how can anybody do it anytime, but this time of year especially. Especially at a cemetery. It’s just unbelievable,” the 66-year-old woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told FOX 5.

“Suspects in these types of cases intentionally target those who are in vulnerable situations, and these crimes have been occurring across the region and throughout the country,” the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said, according to FOX 5 DC.

The officers reiterated the importance of concealing all valuables and locking their vehicle when left unattended.