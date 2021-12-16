Former UCF Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Transfers To UCLA

Former UCF star Dillon Gabriel is headed to the PAC-12.

The talented quarterback announced Thursday that he’s taking his talents to UCLA to play for Chip Kelly. You can check out his Tweet below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There are a bunch of quarterbacks in the transfer portal and Gabriel was among the best. When he’s playing at his best, the dude is a baller.

He dominated with UCF before getting hurt and I have no doubt he’ll do the exact same with UCLA. During his time in college, he has 70 touchdowns to only 14 interceptions.

That’s one hell of a TD-INT ratio.

UCF QB Dillon Gabriel is transferring to UCLA. He has a 70-14 TD-INT ratio the past three season. Big addition for the Bruins. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 16, 2021

Chip Kelly is also a great coach and he’s an offensive genius. You put Gabriel in one of his offenses and he could potentially put up absurd stats.

I’m talking about video game level numbers with Kelly overseeing his development.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dillon Gabriel (@dillongabriel)

Today is one hell of a great day to be a UCLA fan and it’s going to be a ton of fun to watch Gabriel under center.