ANALYSIS: You Won’t Believe The Indoctrination In Books The Left Is Pushing On Babies

The Left’s push for social justice activism crept into children’s books following the founding of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2011, and you won’t believe the kind of indoctrination that is available for infants.

So-called “anti-racist” scholars and authors, including Boston University professor Ibram X. Kendi, have raked in cash by selling books inspired by Critical Race Theory, which claims America is inherently and irredeemably racist. Anti-racist authors began with books aimed at adults, but began adapting their best-selling books to reach a younger, more impressionable audience — kids.

1. “A is for Activist,” by Innosanto Nagara

2. “Woke Baby,” by Mahogany Browne and Theodore Taylor III

3. “Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You,” by Sonja Cherry-Paul, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, and Rachelle Baker

4. “Antiracist Baby,” by Ibram X. Kendi and Ashley Lukashevsky

5. “Together We Stand Against Racism: Black Lives Matter,” by Sonja Smith

