Bradley Cooper’s New Movie ‘Nightmare Alley’ Is Officially Out

Bradley Cooper’s new movie “Nightmare Alley” officially dropped Friday.

The plot of the highly-anticipated film with the Hollywood star, according to IMDB, is, “An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailers that have been released for the movie, it might be among Bradley’s best work.

It’s not a secret at all that I like dark content. If you can make something dark, sinister and entertaining, there’s a very high chance I’ll watch.

Well, it looks like that’s exactly what “Nightmare Alley” is all about and the hype surrounding it is crazy.

Honestly, I’m not even totally sure I understand what the film is about, but I’m still hooked. The trailers make me think it’s going to be an all-time great movie.

Now, we can find out because it’s finally in theaters!

Make sure to check back for my full review once I’ve had a chance to see it! I can’t wait to find out what it’s all about.