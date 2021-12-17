Unnamed Head Coach On Urban Meyer: ‘Everyone Hates That Motherf**ker’

An old story about Urban Meyer has resurfaced, and it’s hilarious.

Meyer was fired as the head coach of the Jaguars early Thursday morning, and his fall from grace is among the most humiliating in recent sports memory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Urban Meyer’s Daughter Breaks Her Silence On His Embarrassing Firing With Blunt Message https://t.co/5UE0A3FO4E — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 17, 2021

Well, his stunning implosion led to an old story told by Brett McMurphy resurfacing. During a podcast, McMurphy talked about how he once asked a bunch of coaches who they’d want to be next to in a fight. One coach said he’d want to be next to the former Ohio State coach, and his reason why is hilarious.

“The coach told me ‘because everyone hates that motherf**ker and they would be punching him in the face so much, nobody would lay a hand on me,'” McMurphy said when telling the story about the unnamed coach.

You can listen to him break it down below.

Throwing it back to @Brett_McMurphy‘s all-time story about Urban Meyer on the BBOC Pod… 🤣pic.twitter.com/WdV9JM3YI1 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 16, 2021

The hits just keep coming for Urban, and they don’t stop coming for the former Jaguars and Buckeyes coach.

The dude has a lot of enemies, and he certainly didn’t do himself any favors in Jacksonville. Look at Darrell Bevell’s reaction when asked about potentially getting more wins than Urban to close the season.

That’s a dude with a lot of things he’d like to say!

Reporter: “I think you got a really got a chance to finish with more career wins as an interim coach than Urban has a HC.” Bevell’s reaction: pic.twitter.com/jVl5li7hgI — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 16, 2021

Urban Meyer is getting wrecked so badly these days that I almost feel bad for him. Almost, but not really! He brought this on himself, and when nobody is sad to see you go, you know you’ve burned a hell of a lot of bridges.

It would seem like the unnamed coach’s assessment of the situation is very accurate.

Urban Meyer’s time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has been an unmitigated disaster. If he had any decency or pride left, he’d quit. pic.twitter.com/yrW38eMl4b — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2021

I can’t wait to see how many more stories we get about Urban before this is all said and done. I’m sure several more are coming.