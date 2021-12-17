Caleb Williams On Spencer Rattler: ‘We Weren’t Best Friends’

Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler weren’t particularly close during their time together at Oklahoma.

Rattler, who has since transferred to South Carolina, started the season as the starting quarterback of the Sooners, but was ultimately benched in favor of the freshman phenom passer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spencer Rattler (@spencer_rattler)

A lot has been made out of their relationship, and Williams has finally broken his silence. As you probably guessed, they weren’t close friends, but the Sooners star also said things weren’t as bad as people might have thought.

Spencer rattler face after the Caleb Williams td lmaooo pic.twitter.com/Sm4ExT5Lyy — jw (@iam_johnw2) October 9, 2021

Williams said the following on “The Podcast On The Prairie” when talking about his relationship with the former Oklahoma starter, according to 247Sports:

We weren’t best friends, I can say that. We weren’t best friends, but we didn’t hate each other either. There’s a bunch of other guys that I’m not best friends with, and I don’t hate them either on the team. Everybody always tried to make a thing out of nothing throughout the whole season. There was nothing to be made from it. There’s guys that you meet all the time, or women that you meet all the time, that you’re not best friends with and won’t be best friends with, but you don’t hate them, you don’t envy them, you don’t do none of that. I’m happy that he is now at SC with (head) coach (Shane) Beamer.

I’m not sure anyone who pays attention to college football is surprised by Williams’ comments. You could just watch Rattler’s body language after getting benched and see they weren’t super close.

Let’s not forget that Rattler didn’t handle getting benched with a ton of maturity. He briefly nuked any reference to Oklahoma in his Instagram bio.

Spencer Rattler changed his IG bio… No longer “Oklahoma QB” 👀 pic.twitter.com/VMIWbGf5xs — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) October 20, 2021

He also dipped from the field after his team’s comeback win over Texas and was very noticeably absent from the team’s photo after the victory.

So, it was not a secret that he wasn’t out there celebrating Williams’ success.

However, as Williams pointed out, just because they weren’t best friends doesn’t mean they were outright enemies.

You’re simply not going to be best friends with everyone. That’s life. You don’t need to make it something more than that.

Now, Rattler is at South Carolina and Williams is in complete control in Norman. It’s funny how life works out sometimes.