Charles Barkley Compares Being Successful To Being The Homecoming Queen, Says ‘All The Ugly B*tches Hate You’

Charles Barkley recently dropped a quote for the ages about being successful.

The former basketball star has become a massive hit on TV working as an NBA pundit for TNT, but he wants people to know the journey to the top of the mountain includes lots of enemies!

Charles Barkley Reveals When He’ll Finally Hang It Up And Retire For Good https://t.co/Z90H0e0UFG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 16, 2021

“Being successful is like being the homecoming queen. All the ugly bitches hate you. That’s the truth of the matter. When you’re successful, you’re going to have built in enemies and then the more successful you become, the more enemies come at you,” Barkley said during a Thursday interview with Pat McAfee.

The former Phoenix Suns forward also explained that he’s not on social media because there’s no upside to arguing with people. You can listen to his full comments below.

“Being successful is like being the Homecoming Queen all the ugly bitches hate you.. I’m too old for that shit on the internet” 😂😂 ~Charles Barkley#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/zpRbCAtVSP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 16, 2021

Per usual, Barkley is 100% correct. Losers and people who aren’t successful love to see people striving for greatness fail.

They know they’re not capable of pulling off anything great and that’s why they cheer like hell against people who are crushing it.

“Let’s make the whites and blacks not like each other.” Charles Barkley shared a powerful message about how politicians want black and white people to hate each other. Props to him for having the courage to speak up and speak bluntly. pic.twitter.com/TAo7ARC8gM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 4, 2021

It’s sad, but it’s the truth. As I was told at a young age, there’s a reason the loudest boos come from the cheapest seats. If the people chirping Barkley had any talent, they’d do what he does. Instead, they don’t and they just want to throw mud.

I am in complete and total agreement about jealous people wanting to drag others down. You just can’t get involved with that nonsense. Let the losers chirp and pout by themselves. Just keep doing you.

Charles Barkley Drops Incredible Line About Women On Live TV https://t.co/w4cUXmJ6L5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 11, 2021

Secondly, this is another prime example of why Charles Barkley is the man. He didn’t even attempt to finesse his message.

He just straight up said being successful means the “ugly b*tches” aren’t going to be fans. He’s not wrong!

Charles Barkley says he’s anti-social media, and @dhookstead agrees 100%. Twitter, Instagram and Facebook aren’t real places, and nobody should waste their time taking social media sites seriously. pic.twitter.com/8x4HAwGB9T — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 10, 2021

Never change, Chuck! Never change!