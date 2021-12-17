‘Will You Chip In $10?’ — Elizabeth Warren Accuses Elon Musk Of ‘Freeloading’ As She Fundraises Off Twitter Spat

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is asking voters for donations after a high-profile Twitter spat with billionaire Elon Musk in which she accused the Tesla CEO of “freeloading.”

Warren’s verified Facebook page is running a Facebook Ads campaign referencing her ongoing Twitter feud with Musk and asking donors to “chip in” to combat billionaires like the Tesla CEO. (RELATED: Amnesty International Is Campaigning On Debunked Border Patrol Whipping Story)

“Elon Musk is whining like a baby to his millions of Twitter followers. He must be scared because he knows what every other billionaire in America does: that he’s been freeloading off of working people, and that I won’t back down from a fight,” one of the ads reads. “Will you chip in $10 to help Warren Democrats pass a wealth tax, keep the 1% in check and fight for working people?”

Warren had criticized Musk on Monday, tweeting her desire to change the “rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else” following Musk’s announcement as TIME Person of the Year.

The great state of Massachusetts deserves someone better — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2021

Musk fired back that Warren should “stop projecting,” linking to an article criticizing Warren for claiming Native American heritage.

“Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen,” Musk added.

Two days after her back-and-forth with Musk, Warren launched her Facebook Ads campaign targeting the billionaire and requesting donations, according to the date of the ads.

The ads feature a link to an ActBlue donation portal sponsored by Warren Democrats, a political action committee supporting Warren, which shows a message reading “your contribution will benefit Elizabeth Warren.” Another ad directs to a sign-up page asking readers to “add your name if you agree it’s time for a wealth tax,” with a footer message reading “paid for by Warren Democrats.”

Warren’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

