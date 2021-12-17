First Major School District Closes Down Over COVID-19 Surge

A Maryland school district announced Friday that all students will temporarily return to virtual learning due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Monica Goldson, the Prince George’s County Public Schools’ CEO, announced the school system will return to online learning this upcoming Monday and plans to resume in-person in mid-to-late January.

“In light of the stark rise in COVID-19 cases throughout our school system, all students will transition to virtual learning, effective Monday, December 20 through Thursday, December 23,” the announcement said. “Winter Break will proceed as scheduled, Friday, December 24 through Friday, December 31, and virtual learning will continue Monday, January 3 through Friday, January 14.”

#BREAKING @pgcps is closing all schools Monday and going back to online learning for a while. Here are the details: pic.twitter.com/EdHvnoFgyA — Brad Bell (@Brad7News) December 17, 2021

“In-person learning will resume Tuesday, January 18, following the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday; students in the K-6 virtual learning program will return Monday, January 31,” it continued.

The school system had a total of 155 COVID-positive cases counted in one day this past week, according to WTOP News. Last week, the school system had a total of 100 positive cases. (RELATED: 4 School Districts In Georgia Shut Down In-Person Learning)

Goldson encouraged all parents and faculty members to get vaccinated and follow COVID-19 safety protocols, according to the outlet. She argued the shift to virtual learning will lead faculty to do their job “in conditions that prioritize their own health, as well as the well-being of the school community.”

Whittier Elementary School, located in Washington, D.C., recently shut its doors through Dec. 22 due to a surge of COVID-19 cases, according to the outlet.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted 14-0 to approve Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 on Nov. 2. However, experts said that vaccinating children will not end the pandemic as a some adults still remain unvaccinated.

The CDC said that transmission among children and adolescents is lower than among adults, partly due to being located in places with less exposure. They recommend that schools consider the level of transmission in their area to assess the risk factors of the virus and continue mask mandates, physical distancing and regular testing.

The health agency said that in-person learning had no impact on COVID-19 hospitalization rates or community transmission.