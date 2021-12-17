Former LSU Star QB Max Johnson Transfers To Texas A&M

Former LSU star Max Johnson is headed to Texas A&M.

The talented quarterback announced Friday morning that he’s taking his talents to College Station to play for Jimbo Fisher. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move was expected after his brother committed to the Aggies, and it’s now official.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Johnson (@max_johnson_14)

This is a monster addition for Fisher and the Aggies. Johnson tossed 27 touchdowns this season to only six interceptions, and he’s a legit NFL QB.

He is big, strong, has an outstanding arm, can make any throw you want and is a natural winner, despite the fact LSU struggled this season.

The young man knows how to play football, and LSU will regret letting him leave. That much I can promise you.

Now, he’s headed to College Station to play for a rival SEC program with his brother. If you’re a fan of the Aggies, this is probably the best Friday you’ve had in a long time.

Johnson is going to continue to put up great numbers, especially with all the elite talent that will be around him at A&M.

So a few weeks after this play, Max Johnson heads to the school he beat with the throw. pic.twitter.com/tCB37o7hb8 — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) December 17, 2021

College football is a hell of a sport and major transfer news like this is the latest reminder of why we love it so much.