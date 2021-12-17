Kenny Pickett Announces He Won’t Play In The Peach Bowl, Will Focus On Preparing For The NFL Draft

Quarterback Kenny Pickett has played his final snap of football for the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Heisman finalist is expected to be a top pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and his high stock has made him decide to not play in the bowl game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pickett announced Thursday night that he’s skipping the Peach Bowl against Michigan State to “begin training for the 2022 NFL Draft.”

You can read his full announcement below.

While I generally don’t care about players skipping bowl games that don’t matter, I do have an issue with something like this.

At the end of the day, it’s Pickett’s decision and his decision alone, but we shouldn’t pretend like skipping an NY6 bowl game is a normal thing to do.

Pitt just had their best season since arguably the late 1970s/early 1980s, and they’re going to play a great MSU team in the Peach Bowl.

That should be more than enough to motivate you to play in the bowl game with your teammates. Clearly, Pickett came to a different decision.

He came back for one more year and did this: 🏆 Johnny Unitas Award

🏆 ACC POY

🏆 ACC Offensive POY

🏆 ACC Pass TD Record (42)

🏆 Pitt Pass TD Record (42)

🏆 Pitt Total TD Record (47)

🏆 Pitt Pass Yds Record (4,319) Kenny Pickett. @Pitt_FB legend 👏 pic.twitter.com/HmCNBqCkRf — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 17, 2021

Now, Pitt will have to find a way to replace their best player on the team with the Spartans looming on the horizon. Something tells me the game might not be close.