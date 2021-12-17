Lil Durk Releases ‘Broadway Girls’ With Morgan Wallen

Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen teamed up for what might be the collaboration of the year.

The star rapper and country music sensation released "Broadway Girls" for their fans Friday morning, and it's an absolute banger.

Fire up and give it a listen below. It’s pretty outstanding.

This song is going to make heads explode. When Wallen was captured drunkenly saying a racial slur to a friend while walking into his home, there were nonstop attempts to cancel him.

After stepping away from the spotlight for a little bit, Wallen came roaring back and his career is going as well as it ever has.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DURKIOOO (@lildurk)

Now, he dropped a collaboration with one of the biggest rappers in the game. This is a massive loss for those who tried to ruin his life.

Not only is he still super popular in the country music world, but he’s now dabbling with rappers. Is there anything Morgan Wallen can’t do?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen)

This also just goes to show that the morons painting Wallen as a member of the KKK because he got hammered and called his friend a terrible word were simply dead wrong. Did anyone really believe Morgan Wallen, a guy with fans of all different backgrounds, was secretly a massive racist?

Morgan Wallen Takes Stage In Nashville For First Time Since N-Word Video Surfaced https://t.co/grcSuUVcpD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 21, 2021

Of course not. He had too much to drink and called his buddy a word he never should have used. I’m not defending it, but making a mistake and being a massive racist are not the same.

If he was truly racist, do you really think one of the most popular rappers on the planet would be making music with him? The answer is no.

country and rap listeners rn after Morgan Wallen and Lil Durk dropped Broadway Girls pic.twitter.com/nSqKJmW6rZ — TiiMMY🦘 (@tiimmygala) December 17, 2021

Let us know in the comments what you think of the song!