In 100th Anniversary, Emma Broyles Crowned Miss America And Becomes First Ever In Alaska

Thursday’s Miss America marked a historic night as the competition crowned the first Miss Alaska on its 100th anniversary.

Emma Broyles, a 20-year-old junior honors student at Arizona State University who hails from Anchorage, represented Alaska and claimed the crown of the Miss America competition, People Magazine reported. Lauren Bradford, Miss Alabama, and Elizabeth Pierre, Miss Massachusetts, came 2nd and 3rd in the competition, respectively. Broyles will receive a six-figure salary, as well as $100,000 in scholarship towards her education, the outlet reported.

Miss America Organization Board Chair and Interim President and CEO Shantel Krebs spoke on Broyles’ achievements, noting the organization’s step towards the future. (RELATED: Miss Colorado Maura Spence-Carroll Missing Iraq Rotation To Compete For Miss America Crown)



Emma Broyles, representing Alaska, has been crowned Miss America: https://t.co/mLODasvwbd pic.twitter.com/anGuWziHvt — Anchorage Daily News (@adndotcom) December 17, 2021

“As we planned our 100th Miss America Anniversary competition, we felt who better to honor and celebrate the heritage of this iconic institution than the amazing women who have actually held the title,” Krebs said, according to People Magazine.

“We are excited to have our Forever Miss Americas join us as co-hosts and panelists as they truly understand the hard work and commitment that each of these incredible young women have put in over the past year as they prepare for our final night of competition and the official title of Miss America 2022.”

When asked what she would do if a male representative made sexual advances or inappropriate remarks toward her, Broyles said that woman “cannot be content with things that are happening.”

“I know in my heart that as a woman, I am never going to let somebody treat me like (that), because women should never be treated like objects,” Broyles said, according to USA Today. “Women can be angry!”

Forever Miss Americas Nina Davuluri and Ericka Dunlap cohosted the event Thursday night, which featured other Forever Miss Americas, such as Heather French Henry, Katie Stam Irk and Debbye Turner Bell, People Magazine reported.