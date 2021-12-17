Former Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez Transfers To Kansas State

Former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is headed to the Big 12.

The dual–threat quarterback announced on Instagram late Thursday night that he's taking his talents to Manhattan, Kansas to play for the Wildcats.

This is a big pickup for the Wildcats. Martinez put up some huge numbers at Nebraska. Yes, the team didn’t do a lot of winning, but there’s no question he has some talent.

When Martinez is playing at his highest level, he’s a very serviceable quarterback.

Unfortunately, we also know that he can be very inconsistent. One game, he’ll look awesome. The next, he’ll look like he doesn’t belong on the field.

Nebraska fans had to deal with his frustrating inconsistency for three seasons. When he was a freshman, everyone thought he was going to be the next massive quarterback superstar.

That never happened, but he still put up some solid highlights along the way.

Now, he’ll be suiting up for the Wildcats next season. If he can find some consistency, I have no doubt he’ll be a solid QB in the Big 12.