Philadelphia Teen Shoots Robber At Point Blank Range In Wild Video

A teen in Philadelphia blasted a robber attempting to steal from his mother.

According to NBC10, three unnamed suspects entered Bold Pizza in the Spring Garden neighborhood late last Thursday night, and one nearly lost his life. When the robber reached over the counter and started fighting for money and choking a woman, her 14-year-old son pulled out a handgun and shot him in the head from inches away.

The three bad guys fled the scene, but the man who was shot was eventually found bleeding heavily. He is in critical condition, according to the same report. It’s not known if the bad guys were armed.

You can watch the insane video below.

#Philadelphia A 14-year-old boy shot a man in the face for attempted robbery. The robber survived, but is in critical condition.

Imagine losing your life for less than $300..

This video right here is the definition of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. If you attempt to rob a store and attack a young man’s mother and he’s armed, bullets are going to fly through the air.

If you try to rob someone and your victim is packing heat, you’re going to find out real fast that bullets are fast and they hurt like hell!

A Nashville police officer shot a guy allegedly reaching for a gun, and his draw speed would rival Raylan Givens. Of all the police shootings I’ve seen, this Nashville officer’s actions might be the most impressive. pic.twitter.com/J1MUmqiMUh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 9, 2021

Honestly, all the props in the world to this kid. His mother was under attack, he was outnumbered three to one and he didn’t even hesitate.

As I said early in the week about a shooting, that was Raylan Givens-esque. Granted, Raylan’s draw would have been smoother but you get the point.

I hope criminals are paying attention to this. There are people in this country who won’t allow themselves to be brutalized. You pick the wrong person and you might pay with your life.