Priyanka Chopra’s Black Outfit Turns Heads

Priyanka Chopra Arrives At NBC Studios In New York

(Photo Credit: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Priyanka Chopra’s black lace catsuit look definitely turned heads when she stepped out in New York at the NBC studios.

Priyanka Chopra New York. (Photo Credit: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com)

The 39-year-old actress looked stunning in the full-body suit covered in lace and sequin with sheer panels throughout on her way to tape at the “Late Night With Seth Myers” show. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The pictures were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Thursday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She completed the daring look with her hair partly pulled up, a black lace button up matching jacket and black high heels.

To say the look was stunning would be a serious understatement.

The “Baywatch” star often wows at various events.

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

